KOERS KORT. Gregor Mühlberger wint voor tweede keer en pakt leiding in Roemenië

#SibiuTour 🇷🇴@muehlberger_94 smashed it! now also leading the GC after the ITT.@PatricKonrad finished 3rd and is no sitting in 2nd overall.#BORAhansgrohe 👊 pic.twitter.com/r3uDB1cfwU

BORA – hansgrohe(@ BORAhansgrohe)