KOERS KORT. Greg Van Avermaet showt nieuwe outfit CCC

    • Redactie
CCC

Van Avermaet showt nieuwe outfit CCC

CCC heeft z’n nieuwe outfit voorgesteld. Kopman Greg Van Avermaet, het model van dienst, en z’n ploegmakkers koersen ook volgend jaar in het oranje. Daarnaast moest cosponsor Reno plaats ruimen voor Sprandi. HIER vindt een bundeling van alle tenues die officieel bekend zijn. 

