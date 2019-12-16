KOERS KORT. Greg Van Avermaet showt nieuwe outfit CCC
Van Avermaet showt nieuwe outfit CCC
CCC heeft z’n nieuwe outfit voorgesteld. Kopman Greg Van Avermaet, het model van dienst, en z’n ploegmakkers koersen ook volgend jaar in het oranje. Daarnaast moest cosponsor Reno plaats ruimen voor Sprandi. HIER vindt een bundeling van alle tenues die officieel bekend zijn.
🧡🖤 2019 ➜ 2020 🖤🧡#RideForMore pic.twitter.com/8ynPMYqOiD link
Our signature orange but with a few small changes 🧡! link
We're happy to reveal our 2020 CCC Team @etxeondo_ kit with Sprandi now featured more prominently and the addition of @CADEXCycling 👌👌. #HelpingRidersToFly #overachieve #RideForMore pic.twitter.com/1LSw5E2yFP
