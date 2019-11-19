KOERS KORT. Gilbert droomt weg in tunnels van Sanremo - Bennati hangt fiets aan de haak De wielerredactie

19 november 2019

Philippe Gilbert droomt van een vijfde wielermonument. De klassieke specialist verruilt in 2020 Deceuninck-Quick.Step voor Lotto-Soudal. Bij de ploeg van manager John Lelangue wil hij de komende drie jaar het laatste hiaat in zijn palmares opvullen en dat is uiteraard Milaan-Sanremo. Gilbert won in zijn carrière de Ronde van Lombardije, Luik-Bastenaken-Luik, de Ronde van Vlaanderen én Parijs-Roubaix. Daarmee won hij vier van de zogenaamde vijf wielermonumenten.

Aan de vooravond van zijn 17de wielerseizoen ging Gilbert nog eens verkennen op de Italiaanse wegen. Onze landgenoot woont in Monaco, een uitstapje naar het nabij gelegen Sanremo is dan ook snel gemaakt. “Ik fiets door deze fantastische oude spoorwegtunnel in Sanremo. Hopelijk kan ik mijn naam hier ooit bij zetten”, schreef Gilbert op Twitter wijzend naar opschriften van de winnaar van La Primavera.

Passing through this fantastic old railway cycle tunnel in Sanremo, hoping to be up there myself one day! 🤞#Season17 pic.twitter.com/kP5RJGOZpR PHILIPPE GILBERT(@ PhilippeGilbert) link

Bennati stopt met wielrennen

De 39-jarige Daniele Bennati neemt afscheid van het wielrennen. De Italiaan sukkelt te veel met chronische rugpijn. Dat heeft hij deze nacht aangekondigd op Instagram. "'Lieve Benna, je moet afstappen.' Dat heeft mijn rug me enkele dagen geleden verteld", aldus Bennati.

Bennati, die de voorbije drie seizoenen voor Movistar reed, boekte in zijn carrière van 18 jaar zes etappezeges in de Vuelta. Verder won hij drie ritten in de Giro en twee etappes in de Tour. Hij verscheen 25 keer aan de start van een grote ronde.