KOERS KORT. Deignan slaat dubbelslag in Women's Tour

🏁 @lizziedeignan 🇬🇧 (@TrekSegafredo) wins stage five of the @OVOEnergy Women’s Tour at the @royalwelshshow in Builth Wells 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿!#OVOWT #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/q64JVINzb6

The Women's Tour(@ thewomenstour)