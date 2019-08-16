KOERS KORT. Deceuninck-Quick.Step haalt 28-jarige Italiaan - Simon Yates verdedigt titel niet in Vuelta

Another day, another rider joins #TheWolfpack!

Join us in giving a warm welcome to @cattamat, who has signed a contract with Deceuninck - Quick-Step after a very strong and consistent season: https://t.co/v9Jv9rV9dR

Photo: Sigfrid Eggers pic.twitter.com/ILFbkDyWrG

Deceuninck-QuickStep(@ deceuninck_qst)