KOERS KORT. Daniele Bennati hangt fiets aan de haak De wielerredactie

19 november 2019

09u09 0

De 39-jarige Daniele Bennati neemt afscheid van het wielrennen. De Italiaan sukkelt te veel met chronische rugpijn. Dat heeft hij deze nacht aangekondigd op Instagram. "'Lieve Benna, je moet afstappen.' Dat heeft mijn rug me enkele dagen geleden verteld", aldus Bennati.

Bennati, die de voorbije drie seizoenen voor Movistar reed, boekte in zijn carrière van 18 jaar zes etappezeges in de Vuelta. Verder won hij drie ritten in de Giro en twee etappes in de Tour. Hij verscheen 25 keer aan de start van een grote ronde.