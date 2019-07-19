KOERS KORT. Cofidis laat Bouhanni opnieuw thuis De wielerredactie

Bron: Belga 0 Koers kort Spurtbom Nacer Bouhanni werd door zijn team Cofidis eerder niet geselecteerd voor de Giro en de Tour, en hij mag ook de Vuelta vergeten. Dat liet de Fransman op Instagram weten. Het is een publiek geheim dat Bouhanni, die einde contract en voor volgend seizoen al genoemd werd bij Arkéa-Samsic, niet op dezelfde golflengte zit met sportief manager Cédric Vasseur.

De 28-jarige Bouhanni, in het verleden goed voor drie ritzeges in de Vuelta waarvan eentje vorig jaar, rijdt de komende weken eendagswedstrijden in België en Frankrijk. Hij zal starten in de GP Pino Cerami (25 juli), La Polynormande (18 augustus) en de Omloop Mandel-Leie-Schelde (31 augustus).

“Wat je niet doodt, maakt je sterker", liet Bouhanni noteren op Instagram. De Franse sprinter kon dit seizoen nog niet winnen. Hij werd in februari tweede in de tweede rit van de Ronde van Valencia en eind mei ook tweede in de GP Marcel Kint. In het verleden won Bouhanni onder meer etappes in de Giro (3), Vuelta (3), Parijs-Nice (3) en het Critérium du Dauphiné (3) en werd hij Frans kampioen (in 2012).