KOERS KORT. CCC rekent op Serge Pauwels in de UAE Tour

PREVIEW: "I’m itching to start racing again. It took some time to shake off my injuries from the crash but I think I have managed them pretty well." - @PaddyBevin on heading back to the start line after #TDU at @uae_tour.



📝👉 https://t.co/JbsupQSccl#RideForMore #UAETour pic.twitter.com/A5D3q2cHne

CCC Team(@ CCCProTeam)