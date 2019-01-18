KOERS KORT. Campenaerts ondervindt in Namibië geen hinder meer van knie: “Het is hier zalig” De wielerredactie

18 januari 2019

12u41

Victor Campenaerts vertoeft voor een twee maanden durende stage in Namibië. Daar bereidt de renner van Lotto-Soudal het nieuwe wielerseizoen en wellicht ook een werelduurrecordpoging voor. En of de Europees kampioen in het tijdrijden het er naar zijn zin heeft. Het belangrijkste nieuws: hij ondervindt geen last meer van zijn knieblessure.

“Ik zit nu enkele dagen in Namibië. Het is hier op hoogte supergoed weer, zalig om in te trainen”, opent Campenaerts in een videoboodschap. “In deze tijd van het jaar is het onmogelijk om dit (de weersomstandigheden, red.) op een andere plaats in de wereld te vinden. We doen hier hoofdzakelijk vlakke trainingen, maar vandaag deden we een superzware klim. Dat was wel speciaal. Met mijn knie gaat het zeer goed, ik heb totaal geen hinder tijdens mijn trainingen. Ik voel nog wel waar de blessure geweest is, maar dat is normaal en houdt nog enkele maanden aan. Het is ook leuk dat ik hier met lokale triatleten enkele trainingsmakkers heb gevonden. Er zijn ook vrienden van mij mee, ook triatleten. Ik heb het hier volledig naar mijn zin.” Campenaerts vertoeft er sinds 3 januari.

Look who's here! 😃 It's @VCampenaerts, who is currently preparing the season in Namibia. He gives you a little update on how training is going.

Belgisch vrouwenkwartet grijpt op WB baanwielrennen ondanks record naast finaleticket

Op de vijfde en voorlaatste manche van de wereldbeker baanwielrennen in het Nieuw-Zeelandse Cambridge heeft het Belgische vrouwenkwartet in de ploegenachtervolging een nieuw Belgisch record gevestigd. Toch zat er geen medaille in.

Annelies Dom, Lotte Kopecky, Shari Bossuyt en Jolien D’hoore klokten in de eerste ronde af in 4:23.181, een verbetering van de vorige besttijd met ruim vijf seconden. Het volstond evenwel niet om het duel met gastland Nieuw-Zeeland (4:18.967) te winnen en door te stoten naar de twee finalewedstrijden.

In de kwalificaties reden de Belgen met 4:32.764 de vierde tijd op acht landen. Nieuw-Zeeland pakte het goud door in de finale Canada te verslaan. Italië vervolledigde het podium.

⚡4:23.181⚡️

Our Women's Team Pursuit squad together with @JolienDhoore smashed their BR by more than 5 seconds in the 1st round @trackworldcupnz to finish 5th 🚀🚀💪💪 #TissotUCITrackWC #TWCNZ

📷 Wim Hoste pic.twitter.com/uDUNmq8TDS Belgian Cycling Team(@ BELCyclingTeam) link