KOERS KORT. Cameron Vandenbroucke heeft eerste proflicentie beet - Thomas barst van het vertrouwen: “Ik zal top zijn in juli” De wielerredactie

06 juni 2019

08u48

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 0

Cameron Vandenbroucke heeft eerste proflicentie

Cameron Vandenbroucke heeft haar proflicentie te pakken. Dat vertelde de renster van de damesploeg van Lotto-Soudal zelf op Instagram. “Ik ben super trots dat ik kan meedelen dat ik mijn UCI-licentie krijg na de nationale kampioenschappen, wat betekent dat ik voortaan in het profpeloton zal rijden. Tijd om een extra inspanning te leveren op de fiets, maar eerst mijn examens afronden.” De dochter van Frank Vandenbroucke studeert communicatie.

Thomas vol zelfvertrouwen naar de Ronde van Frankrijk

Nog één kilo moet eraf, en dan zit Geraint Thomas (33) op zijn streefgewicht van 67 kilo. Samen met zijn derde plaats in de Ronde van Romandië van vorige maand sterkt het hem in zijn geloof dat hij straks weer op zijn best zal zijn in de Tour.

“Ik heb bewust gekozen voor een trage opbouw”, zegt de Brit, die in het najaar en de winter véél feestjes en mediaverplichtingen ‘afwerkte’. “Ik wilde me niet overhaasten. Het lijkt allemaal goed uit te draaien: ik heb meer vertrouwen dan ooit dat ik in juli top zal zijn. Maar of dat genoeg zal zijn, moeten we nog zien. Iedereen is beter dit jaar, ook de concurrentie is sterker geworden. Er zijn er veel die op het podium kunnen eindigen. Ik ga gewoon mijn eigen koers rijden. Ik heb toch geen invloed op hoe goed Dumoulin, Yates, Porte, Kruijswijk en Roglic zijn.”

Thomas heeft er net een lange stage in Tenerife op zitten. In opbouw naar de Tour rijdt hij de Ronde van Zwitserland, collega Chris Froome rijdt de Dauphiné. (BA)