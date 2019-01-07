KOERS KORT. BK in Kruibeke pakt uit met opvallende tricolore brug Redactie

07 januari 2019

10u11 0

‘Belgische’ brug voor BK in Kruibeke

Geen Poldercross in Kruibeke als onderdeel van een regelmatigheidscriterium dit jaar. De veldrit in Oost-Vlaanderen is anno 2019 de gastheer van het BK en pakt die opdracht niet lichtzinnig op. Zo is Belgian Cycling maar wat trots met een tricolore brug op het parcours. Aan Wout van Aert, Toon Aerts, Michael Vanthourenhout, Laurens Sweeck of een andere Belgische veldrijder om de bijpassende kampioenentrui in de wacht te slepen.