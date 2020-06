KOERS KORT. Benoot en Sunweb veranderen van uitrusting: van rood-wit naar zwart-wit

CRISP & CLEAN 🤍

INTRODUCING / OUR NEW @CraftSportswear SUMMER KIT



A classic white colour with our distinctive 2 #KeepChallenging stripes design and red @Sunweb Spark to be worn from today onwards. We're in❤️ #KeepChallenging #CreatingMemories pic.twitter.com/eY3ci8JcFF

Team Sunweb(@ TeamSunweb)