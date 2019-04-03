KOERS KORT. Barguil liep dan toch averij op in Catalonië: Fransman breekt bekken Wielerredactie

03 april 2019

Barguil breekt bekken

Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) heeft dan toch averij opgelopen na zijn valpartij in de Ronde van Catalonië. De 27-jarige Fransman liep een breuk op in de bekken. Het gaat om een niet-verplaatste fractuur aan het bovenste deel van het iliacale bot. Barguil moet twee weken rusten, nadien volgt een nieuw onderzoek. “Ik ben een beetje geschrokken, omdat de pijn draaglijk was”, vertelt de renner op Instagram. “Ik zit in een ongelukkige periode, maar tegelijkertijd zijn er ergere dingen in het leven. Ik dank mijn vrouw, mijn familie en mijn supporters. Nu moet ik geduld hebben.” Barguil kende al z’n dosis pech, want hij viel ook een week eerder in Parijs-Nice.