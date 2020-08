KOERS KORT. Bahrain twee keer aan het feest: Caruso wint Circuito de Getxo, Colbrelli de snelste in Route d’Occitanie

Circuito de Getxo. Damiano Caruso takes his first pro win in more than seven years. Persevering trying is always rewarded. He has worked for so many years for captains that this is more than a well-deserved win.



1. Caruso, 2. Nizzolo, 3. Prades, 4. Aberasturi, 5. Stuyven pic.twitter.com/Ne5ErawnRC

ammattipyöräily(@ ammattipyoraily)