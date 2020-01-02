KOERS KORT. Aerts past voor DVV-cross in Brussel en hervat op BK - Wiggins komt naar Velofollies Redactie

02 januari 2020

Sir Bradley Wiggins komt naar Velofollies

Sir Bradley Wiggins, ex-Tourwinnaar (2012), vijfvoudig olympisch kampioen op de weg en op de piste en voormalig houder van het werelduurrecord (vóór Victor Campenaerts) is op vrijdag 17 januari te gast op wielerbeurs Velofollies (17-19/1) in Kortrijk Xpo. Wiggins wordt er van 11 tot 12 uur geïnterviewd op het hoofdpodium in hal 1. Andere opvallende aangekondigde ‘prominenten’ zijn Jelle Wallays (17/1, 12u), bondscoach Rik Verbrugghe (17/1, 13u), Fabian Cancellara (18/1, 14u), Eric Leman (19/1, 13u), Eric Vanderaerden (19/1, 14u), Johan Museeuw (19/1, 15u) en Stijn Devolder (19/1, 16u). Meet & Greets zijn er onder meer met Sven Nys (17/1, 16u) en Cancellara (18/1, 16u). (JDK)

Aerts past voor DVV-cross in Brussel: “BK is volgende wedstrijd”

Toon Aerts verschijnt zondag niet aan de start van de Brussels Universities Cyclocross. De Belgische kampioen wil zijn geblesseerde ribben nog wat rust gunnen. “Het BK is mijn volgende wedstrijd”, aldus Aerts, die op 12 januari zijn Belgische titel verdedigt.

Aerts kwam in de Wereldbekermanche is Namen (22 december) zwaar ten val en hield daar twee gebroken en twee gekneusde ribben aan over. Vier dagen later stond de Belgische kampioen in Zolder aan de start om zijn leiderstrui in de Wereldbeker (met succes) te verdedigen. Vervolgens gaf hij verstek voor de crossen in Loenhout, Diegem, Bredene en Baal, nu past Aerts ook voor de DVV-cross in Brussel. “Ik neem enkele dagen rust, zodat mijn ribben verder kunnen herstellen”, schreef hij op Instagram. “Het BK is mijn volgende wedstrijd.”

Organisatoren geven laatste wildcard aan Alpecin-Fenix

De organisatoren van Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne hebben de vierde en laatste wildcard voor hun wedstrijd uitgereikt aan Alpecin-Fenixteam. Eerder kregen Bruxelles-Wallonie, het Franse B&B Hotels-Vital Concept en het Noorse Uno-X een wildcard. Alle plaatsen zijn nu bezet voor de 72ste Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne op zondag 1 maart.

“Naast 18 van de 19 WorldTeams -enkel Jumbo-Visma ging niet in op onze uitnodiging- starten Circus-Wanty Gobert, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Wallonie-Bruxelles, de Franse ploegen Total-Direct Energie en B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, het Noorse Uno-X en dus ook Alpecin-Fenix in onze wedstrijd”, stelt koersdirecteur Peter Debaveye. “Aangezien wij voorrang geven aan Belgische teams was het logisch dat we Alpecin-Fenix alsnog aan onze lijst gingen toevoegen.”

Het parcours kreeg voor deze 72ste editie ook een opsmuk. “Ronse is dit jaar zowat het hart van onze koers. Met de Bossenaarstraat, de zijkant van de Taaienberg, in Etikhove hebben we een totaal nieuwe helling opgenomen. Ook de Mont Saint-Laurent staat voor het eerst op onze wegwijzer. Eens in Kuurne aangekomen wacht nog slechts een plaatselijke ronde. Die is 15 kilometer lang”, stelt koersdirecteur Peter Debaveye.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is, na de Omloop, het tweede luik van het openingsweekend in ons land. Vorige editie ging de zege naar de Luxemburgse kampioen Bob Jungels. Hij haalde het na een solo die hij inzette op zowat 15 kilometer van de eindmeet. De Brit Owain Doull werd tweede voor de Nederlander Niki Terpstra. Beste Belg was toen Yves Lampaert op plaats vijf. De laatste Belgische eindzege dateert van 2016 toen Jasper Stuyven het zegegebaar mocht maken.

Soete zit na sleutelbeenbreuk opnieuw op de fiets

Een week na de operatie aan zijn gebroken sleutelbeen, heeft Daan Soete de trainingen op de weg hervat. Via de sociale media verspreidde de 25-jarige veldrijder vandaag een foto van op de fiets met daarbij de boodschap dat het “goed voelt weer buiten te rijden”.

Zijn team Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal voegt eraan toe dat Soete “ten laatste na het WK weer in competitie wil komen”. De regenboogstrijd wordt begin februari in het Zwitserse Dübendorf georganiseerd. Soete liep de sleutelbeenbreuk op bij een val vorige week in de wereldbekercross van Heusden-Zolder.

Feels good to ride outside again 😃. @PS_BG_CT pic.twitter.com/3o6lktuQqw Daan Soete(@ daansoete) link

Alberto Contador en Ivan Basso lanceren eigen fietsenmerk

Voormalig wielrenner Alberto Contador (37) verlaat Trek en lanceert dit jaar zijn eigen fietsenmerk. Dat kondigde de Spaanse ex-Tourwinnaar zelf aan in een video op Instagram, waarin Contador een fiets in zebraprint uitpakt. De naam van het nieuwe merk zal met een ‘A’ beginnen. Verder is er nog maar weinig geweten. Een gewezen concurrent van Contador, Ivan Basso, stapt mee in het project.

Campenaerts vertrokken naar Namibië

Victor Campenaerts is weer vertrokken naar Namibië. De renner van NTT, de opvolger van Dimension Data, zal er de komende acht à negen weken trainen met het oog op het nieuwe wielerseizoen. Ook vorig jaar in februari trok Campenaerts naar het Afrikaanse land, toen om zijn aanval op het werelduurrecord tot in de puntjes voor te bereiden. Dat werd een succes.

Zijn vriendin, zwemster Fanny Lecluyse, zwaaide hem deze ochtend uit. “Genieten van de laatste dagen samen was belangrijk voor me”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer we elkaar precies terugzien, afhankelijk van de wedstrijd die er volgt. Maar één ding is zeker, er zal geen dag voorbij gaan dat ik niet aan je denk. We bekijken het positief: nog beter kunnen trainen en nog meer kunnen rusten. Alles voor een nog betere kwaliteit te leveren op training. Maar vooral alles om onze dromen te verwezenlijken die dit jaar 2020 onze grootste doelen zijn geworden! Train ze, ik zal je zo hard missen.”