KOERS KORT (3/6). Sweeck breekt pols in Flèche du Sud - Carapaz gelinkt aan Team Ineos

Flèche du Sud ended with a blow 🤕 Because of a scaphoid fracture, @LaurensSweeck will be out of competition for 4 to 6 weeks. Join us in wishing Laurens a speedy recovery! 🤞🍀



Lees meer (NL) ➡ https://t.co/Xo25YWq75x pic.twitter.com/Y0gn5Gcliy

Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal(@ PS_BG_CT)