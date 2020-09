Kneuzing in de knie voor Oliver Naesen na val in BinckBank Tour, Stijn Steels breekt beentje in pols

Involved in the #BinckBankTour stage 1 crash that took place in the last kilometers, @StijnSteels is out of the race due to a left scaphoid fracture: https://t.co/Q220zUYdUJ

We wish you a speedy recovery, Stijn!

Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/DZ7RT1sZ3O

Deceuninck-QuickStep(@ deceuninck_qst)