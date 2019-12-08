Kittel kondigt de geboorte van zoontje Lex aan: “Hij bezorgt ons tranen van geluk” DMM

08 december 2019

20u30

Bron: Instagram 1 Wielrennen Marcel Kittel is vader geworden van een zoon. De ex-wielrenner kondigde de geboorte van zijn spruit aan op Instagram. Het jongetje kwam enkele dagen geleden ter wereld en heet Lex.

“Ons leven is sinds enkele dagen compleet veranderd met de geboorte van Lex Kittel”, post Kittel onder een foto van zijn gezin. “Hij vervult ons van zo’n ongelofelijke trots en geluk. Nu begrijp ik waarom iedereen ons wou uitleggen hoezeer het leven verandert met een kind.”

“Lex brengt ons tranen van geluk wanneer we naar hem kijken. Ik ben trots op hem en Tess von Piekartz. Ze is de sterkste vrouw die ik ken en ze zal de best mogelijke mama voor Lex zijn.”