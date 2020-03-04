Italiaanse wielrenner Ulissi mist geboorte dochter door coronavirus MDRW

04 maart 2020

22u11

Bron: Wielrennen 0 Wielrennen Wielrenner Diego Ulissi is voor de tweede keer vader geworden. De Italiaan kon zelf echter niet aanwezig zijn, omdat hij nog steeds vast zit in Dubai na de afgelasting van de UAE Tour.

De wielrenner van Team UAE-Emirates mag zich trotse vader noemen van een dochtertje: Anna. Ulissi kon het blijde moment zelf wel niet meemaken. De reden: door het coronavirus zitten de renners opgesloten in hun hotelkamers. Dit tot grote frustratie van Ulissi en zijn vrouw.

Op Instagram wist hij wel te vertellen dat alles vlot verlopen is. “Moeder en kind stellen het goed. Ik kan niet wachten om mijn pasgeboren dochter in mijn armen te nemen.” Dat laatste geloven we maar al te graag.

Toch liet Ulissi het niet té veel aan zijn hart komen. Om de pijn wat te verzachten organiseerde de ploeg een kleine babyborrel op de hotelkamer. Dat maakt natuurlijk veel goed.