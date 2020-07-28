Israël Start-up Nation haalt twee renners uit Ronde van Burgos na positieve test van ploegmaat

Israel Start-Up Nation is daarom met vijf in plaats van zeven renners van start gegaan in de Ronde van Burgos, die vijf dagen duurt. Ben Hermans en Tom Van Asbroeck zijn langs Belgische zijde van de partij.

Alle renners zijn de afgelopen weken een aantal keer getest op Covid-19. Gisteren kwam daar een positieve uitslag uit. Goldstein, die geen symptomen vertoonde, bleek besmet te zijn met het coronavirus. De 23-jarige Israëliër zou volgende week gaan koersen, maar hij is nu in quarantaine geplaatst.

De renners en stafleden die de afgelopen dagen contact hebben gehad met Goldstein, zijn direct opnieuw getest. Of er daarbij nieuwe besmettingen aan het licht zijn gekomen, is nog niet bekend.

Wie grijpt volgens jou de zege in de Strade Bianche? Doe mee aan het online wielerspel Goudenklassiekers.be. Stel jouw wielerploeg samen, kies je favoriete renners en maak kans op geweldige dagprijzen.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.