Israël Start-up Nation haalt renner uit Ronde van Burgos na positieve test van ploegmaat

Israel Start-Up Nation gaat daarom straks met zes in plaats van zeven renners van start in de Ronde van Burgos, die vijf dagen duurt. Ben Hermans en Tom Van Asbroeck zijn langs Belgische zijde van de partij.

Alle renners zijn de afgelopen weken een aantal keer getest op Covid-19. Gisteren kwam daar een positieve uitslag uit. Goldstein, die geen symptomen vertoonde, bleek besmet te zijn met het coronavirus. De 23-jarige Israëliër zou volgende week gaan koersen, maar hij is nu in quarantaine geplaatst.

De renners en stafleden die de afgelopen dagen contact hebben gehad met Goldstein, zijn direct opnieuw getest. Op advies van de teamartsen besloot de ploegleiding om sprinter Einhorn uit de ploeg voor de Ronde van Burgos te halen. Het is nog niet bekend of hij ook besmet is geraakt.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.