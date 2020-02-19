Indrukwekkende Jakobsen vloert ex-ploegmaat Viviani in openingsetappe Ronde van de Algarve SVBM/XC

19 februari 2020

18u08 0 Wielrennen Fabio Jakobsen heeft de openingsetappe van de Ronde van de Algarve gewonnen. De Nederlander van Deceuninck-Quick.Step rekende in de straten van Lagos af met ex-ploegmakker Elia Viviani. J akobsen is meteen ook de eerste leider in de Portugese rittenkoers.

Mathieu van der Poel trapte in Portugal zijn campagne op de weg op gang. “Als ik koers, doe ik normaal altijd mee voorin. Maar ik weet niet of dat nu al realistisch is na een vrij korte voorbereidingsperiode”, klonk het vooraf bij ‘MVDP’. Naast Van der Poel maken ook Belgische kleppers als Remco Evenepoel, Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert en Tim Wellens deel uit van het deelnemersveld in de Algarve. Impressionant.

Jakobsen volgt zichzelf op

Bij Deceuninck-Quick.Step rekenen ze in het klassement op Evenepoel, maar vandaag werd de kaart van Fabio Jakobsen getrokken. De spurtbom had tevens goede herinneringen aan de aankomstplek - vorig jaar was Jakobsen de snelste in Lagos.

Ook vandaag werd er gesprint aan de Portugese zuidkust. En andermaal was Jakobsen aan het feest. De snelle noorderbuur wachtte lang, maar remonteerde op indrukwekkende wijze zijn ex-ploeggenoot Elia Viviani. Matteo Trentin maakte de top drie compleet. Jakobsen is logischerwijze de eerste leider in Portugal.

