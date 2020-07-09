Heugelijk nieuws: Wout van Aert en Sarah De Bie verwachten een eerste kindje GVS

09 juli 2020

11u56 28 Wielrennen Wout van Aert (25) en Sarah De Bie (24) worden voor het eerst ouders. Dat deelde het koppel mee op Instagram.

“Wij hielden ons niet aan de social distancing”, schrijft de renner van Jumbo-Visma met een knipoog bij het heugelijke nieuws. De petten die ze dragen met mom en dad spreken boekdelen. “Mijn vrouw houdt haar coronakilo’s bij tot volgende winter.”

Op 29 juni 2018 stapten de twee in het huwelijksbootje. In een interview in april 2019 met Het Laatste Nieuws vertelde Sarah dat het plan was om snel aan kinderen te beginnen, maar dat ze van dat idee waren afgestapt. “Ik wil geen kinderen om mijn dagen te vullen”, klonk het toen. “Ik wil kinderen als we er allebei tijd voor hebben.” Nu is het moment voor gezinsuitbreiding aangebroken.