Het dak gaat eraf op Twitter na zege Evenepoel: “Nog nooit gezien (bis)”

🇧🇪👀👀Impressive.



Some performance and victory that. Some talent. 19 years old, first season as a pro, first World* Tour race, first win. Remco Evenepoel wins the Clasica San Sebastian. A teenager.



In 2016 he was still playing football for Anderlecht & the Belgian youth squads. pic.twitter.com/ht7MmZGkuV

Kristof Terreur 📰🎥(@ HLNinEngeland)