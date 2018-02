Hallo wielrenners, wie volgt initiatief Pidcock? Brits supertalent zamelt met knappe actie mooi bedrag in voor liefdadigheidsorganisatie

Thanks so much to everyone who donated, you raised £5,020 and as promised the raffle for the jerseys. The winners are

Gavin McIntosh - world champs jersey

Janet Harley - World Cup jersey

Desmond Gayler - European jersey

Winners please Direct message me#Rideforcharlie #wonkylid pic.twitter.com/g6r4dgJC5H

Tom Pidcock(@ Tompid)