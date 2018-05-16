Hier moet de Giro deze zaterdag finishen: volop sneeuw op beruchte Zoncolan

Giro Zaterdag staat de koninginnenrit van de 101ste Ronde van Italië op het programma. De renners moet namelijk een moordende slothelling temmen: de beruchte Monte Zoncolan. En die monsterklim ligt er momenteel als een sneeuwmonster bij.

De voorbije dagen sneeuwde het hevig op de mythische col, waardoor de Italiaanse organisatie volop in de weer is om de Zoncolan sneeuwvrij te maken. Vandaag wordt er opnieuw sneeuw voorspeld, al zal de etappe allicht gewoon doorgaan.

Op de Zoncolan loopt het wegdek tevens 10,1 kilometer omhoog aan een gemiddeld stijgingspercentage van 11,9%. Daarnaast heeft de loodzware hindernis stroken die oplopen tot 22%. Dat belooft.

