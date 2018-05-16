Hier moet de Giro deze zaterdag finishen: volop sneeuw op beruchte Zoncolan
De voorbije dagen sneeuwde het hevig op de mythische col, waardoor de Italiaanse organisatie volop in de weer is om de Zoncolan sneeuwvrij te maken. Vandaag wordt er opnieuw sneeuw voorspeld, al zal de etappe allicht gewoon doorgaan.
Op de Zoncolan loopt het wegdek tevens 10,1 kilometer omhoog aan een gemiddeld stijgingspercentage van 11,9%. Daarnaast heeft de loodzware hindernis stroken die oplopen tot 22%. Dat belooft.
Situation on the Zoncolan. link
Please let it get better 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 if they cancel it I’ll put on a war against the weather Gods #Giro101 pic.twitter.com/xpG7ufaOYA
@Ricvanmagren lo Zoncolan oggi #eurosportCICLISMO pic.twitter.com/XOuHH5kZ1z link
There is a lot of snow on Zoncolan. Road has been cleaned but it's snowing also today and rain is expected in Italy until sunday. Don't think stage is at risk at the moment, but we'll keep an eye on that #Giro101 link
