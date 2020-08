Gevaar loert om elke hoek in Lombardije: Schachmann botst op auto op parcours en breekt sleutelbeen, UCI overweegt klacht tegen RCS

MEDICAL UPDATE



- @EmuBuchmann has sustained a large hematoma, yet managed to escape fractures

- @MaxSchachmann has fractured his collarbone

- @muehlberger_94 has likely escaped a broken wrist, but will undergo a CT scan as confirmation



Wishing Emu, Max & Gregor all the best. pic.twitter.com/5PprlBPE3v

BORA – hansgrohe(@ BORAhansgrohe)