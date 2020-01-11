Gerben Thijssen: “Geen blijvende letsels overgehouden aan val” FHN

11 januari 2020

15u35 0 Wielrennen Het gaat steeds beter met Gerben Thijssen. De 21-jarige renner van Lotto-Soudal maakte op de openingsavond van de Gentse zesdaagse, intussen twee maanden geleden, een zware val. Daarbij liep hij niet alleen een sleutelbeenbreuk en drie gebroken ribben op, maar ook enkele kleine hersenbloedingen. Intussen zit hij alweer een maand op de fiets.

“Maar de dagen hebben nog veel verschil”, geeft Thijssen toe. “Deze week kreeg ik in het revalidatiecentrum in Overpelt (het centrum waar Stig Broeckx revalideerde, red.) goed nieuws: die hersenbloedingen veroorzaakten geen blijvende letsels. Alles gaat goed komen. Op dat vlak heeft de chirurg heel veel ervaring. Dus geloof ik hem. Hij kwam tot die conclusie nadat ik doorgedreven cognitieve testen onderging. Die cognitieve oefeningen blijf ik nog een tijdje doen. Als de reactiesnelheid in mijn rechterbeen wordt getest, zit er nog altijd een klein beetje vertraging op. De chirurg verzekerde met dat ook dat zal verdwijnen.”

Eerder deze week ging Thijssen in West-Vlaanderen samen met Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) op de weg trainen. Hij zit al een tijdje op de fiets. Eind deze maand trekt hij met Lotto-Soudal naar Mallorca. Met de ploegmaats die de proeven van de Mallorca Challenge afwerken. Begin volgende maand zal hij, ook op Mallorca, een deel van de stage van de nationale pisteploeg afwerken. In het gezelschap van de mannen die zich klaarstomen voor het piste-WK eind februari in Berlijn.