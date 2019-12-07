Geen hoger beroep in vermeende omkopingszaak van Vinokourov en Kolobnev in Luik-Bastenaken-Luik Redactie

07 december 2019

09u01 0

De omkoopzaak tussen Alexander Vinokourov en Alexander Kolobnev is na negen jaar definitief afgesloten. Advocaat Billy Reynders, die wilde aantonen dat er geen sprake was van corruptie in Luik-Bastenaken-Luik 2010, liet via Instagram weten dat er geen hoger beroep wordt aangetekend. Vorige maand werden Vinokourov en Kolobnev al vrijgesproken door de rechter van Luik wegens een gebrek aan bewijs.

Vinokourov werd ervan beschuldigd dat hij in de klassieker op enkele honderden meters voor de aankomst in Ans de zege zou gekocht hebben van Kolobnev. De aanklagers baseerden zich op onderling e-mailverkeer en twee stortingen van 100.000 en 50.000 euro uit juli en december 2010. Vinokourov bekende inderdaad dat hij een lening van 150.000 euro had verstrekt aan Kolobnev - maar meer niet.