Geen breuken voor Mathieu van der Poel na zware valpartij in Nokere Koerse XC

20 maart 2019

18u29 0 Wielrennen Opluchting bij Mathieu van der Poel. De Nederlander heeft geen breuken overgehouden aan zijn zware val in Nokere Koerse. Dat meldt zijn ploeg Corendon-Circus. Zijn voorjaar zou dus niet in gevaar zijn.

“Nokere Koerse liep voor ons team helemaal mis in de finale”, klinkt het in een mededeling van Corendon-Circus. “Een lelijke val voor Mathieu van der Poel in de laatste honderden meters, waarna hij werd afgevoerd naar het ziekenhuis. Gelukkig werden er geen breuken vastgesteld, enkel kneuzingen en schaafwonden. Zonder onvoorziene wendingen kan Mathieu van der Poel zijn wegprogramma afwerken zoals gepland.”

Van der Poel verschijnt dus allicht komende zondag aan de start in de GP de Denain. Nadien staan Gent-Wevelgem en Dwars door Vlaanderen op het programma, waarna de Nederlandse kampioen meestrijdt in de Ronde van Vlaanderen, de Brabantse Pijl en de Amstel Gold Race.