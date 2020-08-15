Froome en co steunen Evenepoel via Twitter, waar het ook verontwaardigde reacties regent: “Het wielrennen moet beter doen”
Cycling needs to do better. All of us. #IlLombardia link
That downhill. Every year. link
Heal up soon @EvenepoelRemco 👊 https://t.co/tfgEF6sAW7 link
Get well soon champ. 💜 Tous avec toi. pic.twitter.com/HArbxdnMOC link
Now all riders and teams @dauphine are obliged to themselves to make a strong safety statement to the organisation and supervisor. The WorldTour should be a label of excellence in all possible ways. Safety first! link
Hoping he's okay🤞🏻 link
We hope he's ok 🤞🏼 link
We hope he is okay. 🙏🏻 link
. @jakob_fuglsang wins @illombardia! link
But most of all we hope everything will be alright with Remco Evenepoel!🙏🏻#ILombardia pic.twitter.com/qZgStoBgZT
🇮🇹 #ILombardia link
Very scary crash for Evenepoel... 🙏 hoping all is okay. https://t.co/4sJwwW04MS
#ILombardia link
Remco Evenepoel has crashed on the descent and we are sending all our positive vibes his way.
Our thoughts are with the team and Evenepoel, sending positive vibes and 🤞🏼 he is ok. link
.@RichardCarapazM is part of a chasing group, around a minute behind the leaders at #iLombardia. 36km to go. link
However our thoughts are firmly with Remco Evenepoel after a crash on the descent.
#ILombardia - Time to continue the race. We hope Remco is ok and wish him a speedy recovery. link
6 leaders, MvdP is chasing over a minute behind.
Maar belangrijkste vraag: hoe is het met Remco Evenepoel? link
Schachmann nog even van zijn sokken gereden door een overstekende auto. link
Dit kan niet jongens. Dit kan niet. Tijd voor een algehele reset.
Lees ook:
Emotionele ploegleider Bramati: “Remco kon praten, maar heeft pijn aan rechterkant”
Evenepoel in het ziekenhuis na akelige val, Jakob Fuglsang wint de Ronde van Lombardije
14 reacties
FRANK VAN GILS
Remco, veel sterkte en hopelijk valt het mee.
geert LAPERRE
Remco, veel sterkte!!
Patricia Rylant
Veel sterkte remco
Paula Bleux
Remco, veel sterkte,je was super bezig. Jammer van deze pech. Maar je komt terug, sterker dan ooit. Helden worden gevormd, niet geboren zegt men. Hoofd de goede richting uit deze dagen he. Het komt goedwij als gezin zijn supporter van je, als mens, als renner. Goed herstel.. Fam Volders, Bleux, uit Leopoldsburg
carina alaerts
Wij duimen dat alles meevalt