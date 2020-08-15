Evenepoel loopt bekkenbreuk op bij zware val in Ronde van Lombardije en moet kruis maken over seizoen Redactie

15 augustus 2020

18u44 112

Evenepoel kon tijdens de afdaling van de Muro di Sormano niet tijdig een muurtje ontwijken en viel in het ravijn, van een brug. Een diepe val, terwijl zijn fiets boven bleef staan. Enkele jaren geleden zagen we in deze afdaling ook Jan Bakelants en Laurens De Plus zwaar ten val.

Hulpdiensten en mensen van de ploeg snelden te hulp en Evenepoel werd afgevoerd naar het ziekenhuis. Ploegleider Davide Bramati bevestigde intussen dat Evenepoel op dat moment bij bewustzijn was en sprak. In Como werd hij onderzocht en daar werd duidelijk dat Evenepoel een breuk heeft opgelopen op de plaats waar de kop van de heup het dijbeen binnengaat.

“Ook schade aan longen”

“Remco is na zijn val over het stenen muurtje op zijn voeten terechtgekomen”, doet Patrick Lefevere het verhaal van de val. De ploegmanager van Deceuninck-Quick.Step trok naar het ziekenhuis. “De impact op zijn bekken was zwaar. Remco heeft een breuk opgelopen. Er is ook schade aan zijn longen. Wat dit betekent voor het verdere verloop van zijn seizoen? Ik vrees dat hij dit najaar veel naar tv zal moeten kijken, maar hij kan nog kijken. Dat is het belangrijkste. We houden hem hier nog ter observatie.”

Lefevere over Evenepoel:



Ploegleider Davide Bramati over de toestand van Evenepoel:



