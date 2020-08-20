Emotionele boodschap van Evenepoel voor jarige vader op dag van BK tijdrijden: “Zouden samen vieren, nu zien we elkaar niet eens” SVL

20 augustus 2020

08u33 1 Wielrennen Het had een hoogdag moeten worden voor Remco Evenepoel. Op de 52ste verjaardag van vader Patrick zou Remco vol voor winst op het BK tijdrijden in Koksijde gaan en de zege met de familie vieren. Zijn ijzingwekkende val in de Ronde van Lombardije besliste daar echter anders over. “Elkaar vandaag niet kunnen knuffelen en een stuk taart eten, dat ligt moeilijk.”

Remco Evenepoel wou papa Patrick vandaag een mooi verjaardagscadeau schenken. Hij zou wellicht in een tweestrijd met Wout van Aert uitmaken wie zich een jaar lang Belgisch kampioen tijdrijden mocht noemen. Na zijn crash in de afdaling van de Muro di Sormano ligt Evenepoel nu in het ziekenhuis in Herentals en ziet hij zijn vader niet eens vandaag. Evenepoel postte daarom een emotionele boodschap op Instagram.

“Gelukkige verjaardag papa. Het is een moeilijke dag voor onze familie, want vandaag zou een geweldige dag geweest zijn. Ik ging mezelf volledig leeg rijden om die trui en bloemen te pakken. Maar nu zien we elkaar niet op jouw dag en dat is heel zwaar. We zullen elkaar niet knuffelen en een lekker stuk taart eten voor jouw verjaardag”, aldus Evenepoel. “De taart halen we later wel in om mijn thuiskomst te vieren (lacht). Beloof me om sterk te blijven, want er komen betere tijden aan!”, besluit hij met een positieve noot.

Remco Evenepoel ligt al enkele dagen in het AZ Sint-Elisabeth in Herentals na zijn val in de Ronde van Lombardije. Bij zijn crash liep hij een bekkenbreuk op, maar een operatie is niet nodig en dat is goed nieuws. “Een biologische genezing is altijd de beste. Het moeten mooie breuken zijn die toelaten dat de natuur haar werk doet. Er moeten geen vijzen of bouten geplaatst worden, ze moeten niet snijden in spieren of weefsel: hiermee neemt Remco een grote voorsprong in zijn revalidatie”, is revalidatiespecialist Lieven Maesschalck hoopvol.

