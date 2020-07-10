El Pistolero kan het nog: Contador verbetert Everesting-record én maakt reclame voor Mathieu van der Poel Redactie

10 juli 2020

16u48 0 Wielrennen Lachlan Morton is z’n Everesting-record alweer kwijt. Dat record staat nu op naam van niemand minder dan Alberto Contador. De voormalige Tourwinnaar klom 8.848 meter in 7:27:20, 2:37 sneller dan de Amerikaan. Misschien toch maar een grote ronde meepikken dit seizoen, Alberto?

In juni vestigde de Amerikaanse profrenner Lachlan Morton een nieuw Everesting-record. Tot twee keer toe zelfs, want bij zijn eerste poging kwam de renner van Education First acht hoogtemeters te kort. Bij Everesting is het de bedoeling om op één helling zoveel hoogtemeters als de Mount Everest te verzamelen. De tweede keer was het wel prijs, maar echt lang heeft Morton niet kunnen genieten van zijn record.

Alberto Contador deed nog 2 minuten en 37 seconden beter dan de Amerikaan. Als u er al aan twijfelde: El Pistolero kan nog steeds een aardig stukje met de fiets rijden. Contador postte een filmpje van zijn poging op Instagram. “Everesting madness completed. Dankzij jullie berichtjes had ik de moed om het te doen. Meer dan zeven uur in het zadel en 8.848 hoogtemeters overwonnen. Een slopende uitdaging maar een leuke ervaring. De volgende doen we samen.”

Contador gebruikte de recordpoging ook om z'n eigen fietsenmerk ‘Abikes’ in de spotlights te zetten. En ook Mathieu van der Poel pikte zijn graantje mee. Contador dronk na het klimavontuur van 4Gold, het merk van voedingssupplementen dat mede door de Nederlandse alleskunner is opgericht.

New Everesting-record: @albertocontador. Meest opvallende aan die poging vind ik eigenlijk het gebruik van @4Gold_, het voedingssupplement waar @mathieuvdpoel een stevige vinger in de pap heeft.



Meer context: mooie manier voor El Pistolero om zijn nieuwe fietsmerk te promoten. pic.twitter.com/ENUzTicj5b Youri IJnsen(@ Youri_IJnsen) link

