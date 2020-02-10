Einde van bekend wielerkoppel: Gallopin en Rousse na twaalf jaar uit elkaar Redactie

10 februari 2020

12u22 0

Tony Gallopin en Marion Rousse gaan na twaalf jaar uit elkaar. Dat postte Rousse zelf op Instagram. “Omdat het leven niet altijd loopt zoals verwacht: Tony en ik zijn na twaalf jaar al enkele maanden uit elkaar. Ik onthoud voor altijd de affectie en vriendelijkheid van de persoon waarmee ik al die jaren mee samen was”, schreef ze.

Gallopin en Rousse waren een van de bekendste koppels uit de wielerwereld. De 31-jarige Gallopin won al ritten in de Tour en de Vuelta, de 28-jarige Française was renster tot 2015 en werd in 2012 Frans kampioene op de weg. Nu verzorgt ze het commentaar van wielerwedstrijden bij Eurosport en de Franse televisie.