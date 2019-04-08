Eén jaar geleden liet Michael Goolaerts het leven: wielerwereld herdenkt 'Goolie’ JH

Vandaag exact één jaar geleden was de wielerwereld in een diepe rouw: na een hartstilstand kwam Michael Goolaerts om in Parijs-Roubaix. Wielerjournaliste José Been maakte een website waarop mensen de familie van Goolaerts kunnen laten weten dat ze nog steeds aan hem denken.

Zondag staat de 117de editie van Parijs-Roubaix op het programma. Vandaag exact één jaar geleden bereikte de geschiedenis van de wielerklassieker een triest dieptepunt: wielrenner Michael Goolaerts viel na een hartstilstand en overleed ‘s avonds in het ziekenhuis van Lille. José Been kwam vorige week met een initiatief op de proppen: in samenspraak met de familie van Michael Goolaerts richtte ze een website op waarbij mensen een boodschap kunnen achterlaten voor de ouders van de betreurde renner.

Bijna 1 jaar geleden stierf Michael Goolaerts. Zijn wielerdroom eindigde in Parijs-Roubaix.



Laat een boodschap achter voor de familie Goolaerts en laat hen weten dat Michael niet vergeten is.

Onder anderen Wout van Aert, Zico Waeytens, Corné van Kessel en Nick Nuyens lieten vandaag via de sociale media weten dat ze Goolaerts nog niet vergeten zijn. Ook de toenmalige ploeg van Goolaerts, Roompot-Charles (vorig jaar nog Veranda’s Willems-Crelan-Charles) en de organisatie van Parijs-Roubaix herdachten ‘Goolie’.

1 year ago... forever in our hearts 💫❤ #Goolie #missyou pic.twitter.com/NiPGRqH5N5 zico waeytens(@ ZicoWaeytens) link

Vorige maand bezocht Roompot-Charles nog de herdenkingsplaats van Goolaerts tijdens de verkenning van Parijs-Roubaix. De kasseistrook in Briastre zal tijdens Parijs-Roubaix van komende zondag aangeduid worden als ‘Secteur Pavé Michael Goolaerts’.

Steunbetuigingen voor de ouders van Michael Goolaerts kan u HIER achterlaten.