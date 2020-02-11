Dumoulin moet hoogtestage afzeggen, Nederlander geeft ook forfait voor Tirreno-Adriatico en Milaan-Sanremo DMM

11 februari 2020

21u48 0 Wielrennen Het blijft Tom Dumoulin tegen zitten. De 29-jarige Nederlander moet door ziekte zijn hoogtestage afzeggen, bovendien geeft hij ook forfait voor de Tirreno-Adriatico en Milaan-Sanremo.

“Helaas moest ik vorige week verstek geven voor de Ronde van Valencia. Normaal zou ik nu donderdag op hoogtestage vertrekken om de volgende wedstrijden voor te bereiden, maar dat moet ik uitstellen tot ik me weer 100 procent voel. We zullen ook mijn wedstrijdschema moeten aanpassen. Ik sla de Tirreno en Milaan-Sanremo over om mezelf voldoende tijd te geven om weer op volle kracht te komen”, aldus Dumoulin in een mededeling.

De Nederlandse ex-winnaar van de Giro voelde zich naar eigen zeggen nochtans goed. “Het is jammer, want ik had een geweldig gevoel. Ik kon niet wachten op de start van mijn seizoen. Jammer genoeg moet ik nu nog wat langer wachten. It’s like that, and that’s the way it is”, verwees Dumoulin naar een liedje van rapper Run DMC.