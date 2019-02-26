Drie jaar terug werd gevreesd dat ze nooit meer ging kunnen lopen, nu maakt Britse renster zich op voor terugkeer op hoogste niveau
We schrijven 2016. Williamson werkte de finale van het omnium af en daarin kwam ze onzacht in aanraking met thuisrenster Elis Ligtlee. Beiden smakten zo hard tegen de grond, dat ook de Nederlandse het bewustzijn verloor. De wedstrijd werd uiteindelijk stopgezet, de toeschouwers werden aangemaand om het stadion te verlaten maar de schade bij Williamson was amper te overzien. De breuken waren niet te tellen, haar vel was “opengescheurd” en ze had een snee die zo diep was dat je haar ruggengraat zomaar zag. De dokters die de eerste hulp toedienden, vreesden dan ook dat Williamson, die af en toe ook het bewustzijn verloor, nooit meer zou kunnen lopen. “Het eerste wat ik vroeg was: heb ik gewonnen? En nadien vroeg ik of er een foto van mij kon worden gemaakt. Ik wist van niks meer. Ik wist niet hoe erg ik er aan toe was, en vond het op dat moment allemaal zelfs grappig.”
Hieronder een filmpje van Williamson tijdens haar revalidatie
Drie jaar later doet Williamson haar verhaal aan de BBC. “Terugkeren op topniveau zat eigenlijk altijd in mijn hoofd, gedurende mijn revalidatie”, aldus de Britse, die toegaf dat ze diep heeft gezeten. “Ze zeiden me eerst dat ik nooit meer zou kunnen gaan, nadien klonk het dat ik nooit meer zonder kruk zou kunnen wandelen en uiteindelijk vreesden ze ook dat ik nooit meer ging kunnen fietsen”, herinnert ze zich. “Het was niet enkel het fysieke aspect, mentaal was het zeker ook zo zwaar. Dingen die vroeger zo vanzelfsprekend waren, zoals naar het toilet gaan of jezelf wassen, waren dat nu niet meer. Ik moest meer dan drie weken plat liggen en als ik me nog maar een beetje recht wilde zetten, viel ik flauw van de pijn. Ik was er slecht aan toe.”
Na vier weken in het ziekenhuis werd ze overgebracht naar Groot-Brittannië, waar ze gedurende negen maand aan haar herstel werkte in het Bisham Abbey Sports Centre. In september 2017 onderging ze nog een operatie om de vijzen uit haar bekken te halen, waarna ze enkele maanden later opnieuw aan fietsen mocht gaan denken. “Ik herinner me eigenlijk niks van de crash en dat is een geluk bij een ongeluk gebleken. Daardoor kon ik zonder schrik hervatten.”
Onfortuinlijke collega
In juni vorig jaar kwam Kristina Vogel, de Duitse olympische kampioene en nota bene vriendin van Williamson, gelijkaardig ten val. Alleen: zij is wél blijvend verlamd, en dat hakte erin bij Williamson. “Het deed me nog maar eens beseffen hoeveel geluk ik heb gehad. Een van mijn blessures bevond zich twee millimeter van mijn ruggengraat, dus het had véél slechter gekund. Kristina stuurde me enkele berichtjes toen ik aan het revalideren was om me te steunen, maar jammer genoeg is zij er nog een pak slechter aan toe. Ze was een icoon in de sport en de manier waarop ze nu met die tegenslag omgaat, maakt haar een nog groter rolmodel voor iedereen.”
Maar Williamson lijkt klaar om zich terug te tonen op het hoogste niveau, al zit ze naar eigen zeggen nog niet aan haar piek. Ze stelt dat ze nog wel wat aan snelheid kan winnen, al is ze wel sterker dan voorheen. “Ik ben hier zonder grote verwachtingen. Als ik een goede prestatie kan neerzetten, ben ik al blij”, aldus de Britse, die haar focus vooral legt op de Spelen van 2020 in Tokio. “Uiteraard zou het een droom zijn om namens Groot-Brittannië te mogen deelnemen aan zo’n evenement. Het zou de kroon op het vele harde werk zijn van de voorbije periode. Maar wat ik ook presteer: alles is een overwinning op zich.”
