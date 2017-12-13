"Verbazend hoe astmalijders als Froome grote rondes kunnen winnen"
Amazing how both Bradley Wiggins & Chris Froome are life-long asthma sufferers & still won cycling grand tours @TeamSky #notevengoodatcheating link
There is no possible way to get over 1000ng/ml salbutamol in the urine by using an inhaler or a nebulizer in a normal way. Chris Froome & Team Sky in deep trouble link
There seems to be a severe asthma problem at Sky. What are the chances of them having so many Tour winners with chronic breathing difficulties?https://t.co/UXpYYwl71R link
I don't understand why super-elite athletes like Chris Froome need asthma drugs at all, never mind having a huge amount in your system. As an asthmatic myself, I've always found that the fitter I am, the less I need asthma drugs. link
I don’t know all of the details of Chris Froome his asthma, but if the UCI give Petacchi with 1360ng/ml a 1 year ban and Ulissi 9 months for 1900ng/ml Salbutamol. How should the UCI react with this 2000ng/ml of Froome? Tough decisions. #ChrisFroome link
2 reacties
Jan Cremers
2 jaar schorsing, te veel is te veel !! Iedereen gelijk voor de wet !!
Ronny Holsbeek
Mij verbaast dat allang niet meer. Wie in het wielermilieu gezeten heeft snapt maar al te goed dat dit niet kan. Want ik al maanden zeg komt eindelijk eens naar boven. Het kapitaalkrachtig SKY deinst voor niets terug. Is het geen chemischewaarmee ze uitpakken dan is het mechanische doping. Ik het immers nog nooit een fiets gezien die alleen vooruitgaat zonder te trappen. Toen ik dat zag , was alles duidelijk.