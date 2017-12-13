Ga naar de mobiele website
"Verbazend hoe astmalijders als Froome grote rondes kunnen winnen"

    • LPB
  • Bron: Twitter
Chris Froome (links) en Bradley Wiggins in de Tour de France van 2012.
epa Chris Froome (links) en Bradley Wiggins in de Tour de France van 2012.
Doping In Wielrennen Het nieuws van de positieve dopingtest van Chris Froome bracht ook op Twitter een stroom van reacties teweeg. Ondermeer het feit dat Team Sky met Bradley Wiggins en Chris Froome de voorbije jaren twee befaamde ronderenners met acute astmaproblemen voortbracht, doet de wenkbrauwen fronsen. Een greep uit de reacties.
  • Jan Cremers

    2 jaar schorsing, te veel is te veel !! Iedereen gelijk voor de wet !!

  • Ronny Holsbeek

    Mij verbaast dat allang niet meer. Wie in het wielermilieu gezeten heeft snapt maar al te goed dat dit niet kan. Want ik al maanden zeg komt eindelijk eens naar boven. Het kapitaalkrachtig SKY deinst voor niets terug. Is het geen chemischewaarmee ze uitpakken dan is het mechanische doping. Ik het immers nog nooit een fiets gezien die alleen vooruitgaat zonder te trappen. Toen ik dat zag , was alles duidelijk.

