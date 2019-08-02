Deze sportsterren kan Remco Evenepoel tegen het lijf lopen in Monaco TLB/YP/JB

15u45 6 Wielrennen Remco Evenepoel gaat een groot deel van zijn tijd doorbrengen in Monaco. Ploegmaat Philippe Gilbert verhuisde al jaren geleden naar het mondaine ministaatje en zal het toptalent er onder zijn vleugels nemen. Maar de wereldkampioen wielrennen van 2012 is lang niet de enige (internationale) sportster die Evenepoel tegen het lijf kan lopen in - pakweg - de supermarkt. Van Lewis Hamilton over Novak Djokovic en David Goffin tot Chris Froome: allemaal huizen ze in het belastingparadijs.

Wielrennen

De verhuis van Evenepoel naar het Prinsdom is in eerste instantie een investering in zijn carrière. Voor de neoprof van Deceuninck-Quick.Step, brandend van verlangen om de wereld te veroveren, spelen andere motieven dan de fiscale aantrekkelijkheid van Monaco. Het milde klimaat. En vooral: de prima faciliteiten in het onherbergzame achterland van Nice. Én iemand bood hem een appartementje aan dat hij vrij mag gebruiken.

Gilbert, die in 2014 een fietsenwinkel (The Bike Shop – by Philippe Gilbert, red.) uit de grond stampte in Monaco, zal Evenepoel aanvankelijk wegwijs maken. Aan trainingsmakkers zal onze jonge landgenoot er alvast geen gebrek hebben. Monaco is dé ‘hotspot’ voor ruim 40 renners in het profpeloton. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) woont er al jaren, net als ronderenners als Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas en Steven Kruijswijk. De Nederlander van Jumbo-Visma kan er overigens op de koffie gaan bij landgenoten als Wout Poels en Bauke Mollema.

Tijdens hun actieve carrière woonden ook Axel Merckx, Gert Steegmans en Tom Boonen in Monaco. Maar Boonen kreeg op den duur wel heimwee naar huis. In 2012 keerde Boonen na vijf jaar in het prinsdom terug naar België.

Formule 1

Oplijsten welke Formule 1-rijders niét in Monaco verblijven, zou makkelijker zijn. De jaarlijkse GP van Monaco is voor ongeveer de helft van de rijders die actief zijn in de koningsklasse van de autosport een thuiswedstrijd. Ook voor Max Verstappen, bijvoorbeeld. Op zijn 21ste woont de Nederlander al in de chique ministaat. Het luxeappartement van Verstappen bevindt zich in Fontvieille, één van de tien wijken van het prinsdom. De streek is zeer geliefd bij (ex-)topcoureurs, want ook onder anderen Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Pérez, Daniil Kvyat, Valtteri Bottas en Felipe Massa hebben er een stekje.

Lewis Hamilton woont als enige actieve coureur bij het strand van Larvotto, in hetzelfde gebouw als zijn vroegere teamgenoot en aartsrivaal Nico Rosberg - benieuwd wat ze tegen elkaar zeggen als ze tegelijk het vuilnis buiten zetten. De Belgische ex-Formule 1-rijder Stoffel Vandoorne heeft dan weer een onderkomen op de grens met Roquebrune, uiterste deel van Monaco. En al de rest van de coureurs heeft net als Verstappen voor Fontvieille gekozen, waar het goedkoopst huren is. Daar prik je makkelijk een flatje voor 3.000 euro per maand. Sommigen blijven overigens ook na hun carrière in Monaco ‘hangen’. Zoals onze landgenoot Thierry Boutsen, omdat hij er een zaak heeft opgebouwd, Boutsen Aviation, verhuur van vliegtuigen. Ferrari-rijder Charles Leclerc, een echte Monegask, woont er uiteraard ook nog steeds.

Tennis

Ook menig toptennisser koos intussen voor Monaco. Onze landgenoot David Goffin heeft er al sinds 2016 zijn domicilie. Het is vrij logisch dat de beste Belgische tennisser naar het prinsdom verkast is: zijn toenmalig en huidig coach Thomas Johansson woont er al bijna zijn hele leven en op de Country Club is het een komen en gaan van wereldsterren als Djokovic, Raonic of Berdych - ideale sparringpartners - die allemaal in het belastingparadijs resideren. Het aangename weer en het fiscale plaatje zijn vanzelfsprekend ook meer dan aardige bijkomstigheden. Andere tennistoppers die je in het ministaatje tegen het lijf kan lopen zijn Caroline Wozniacki, Alexander Zverev, Marin Cillic, Kevin Andersson, Grigor Dimitrov en Gael Monfils.