Deelnemer aan ‘Kamp Waes’ haspelt fietstocht van 1.225 kilometer (en ruim 53u) af: “Kon nauwelijks wakker blijven” TLB

24 mei 2020

10u32 2 Wielrennen U zag de voorbije weken ongetwijfeld heel wat Strava-kaartjes passeren op de sociaalnetwerksites. Maar het strafste van allemaal waarschijnlijk nog niet. Mathieu Bonne, bekend van zijn deelname aan ‘Kamp Waes’, haspelde een tocht af van liefst 1.225 kilometer. Liefst 53 uur zat de West-Vlaming in totaal op de fiets.

Racing Genk-voorzitter Peter Croonen, die zelf al onder meer twee keer de Marokkaanse woestijnen en gebergten op de mountainbike doorkruiste, zei het dit weekend nog. “Ze zeggen dat elke zichzelf respecterende wielertoerist zo’n 5.000 kilometer per jaar rijdt. Ik ben blij als ik aan 3.000 kom”, aldus de Limburger. Om maar te zeggen: wat Kamp Waes-deelnemer Mathieu Bonne deze week voor elkaar heeft gebracht op z’n tweewieler, is absoluut gekkenwerk.

Bonne waagde zich aan een ‘Tour de Belgique’ en over een tijdspanne van vier dagen legde hij maar liefst 1.224,7 kilometer af. Omgerekend zo’n vierenhalf keer het parcours van de Ronde van Vlaanderen. De krachtpatser zat meer dan 53 uur in het zadel, goed voor in totaal 10.733 hoogtemeters. Ter vergelijking: Seppe Odeyn, wereldkampioen duatlon van 2016, zat eerder deze maand aan 8.890 hoogtemeters nadat hij 239 keer de Sigarenberg in Herent beklom. Odeyn deed dat wel op één dag.

Marathon des Sables en Mont Blanc

Wie Kamp Waes gevolgd heeft, weet dat Bonne niet terugdeinst voor een flinke uitdaging. Hij liep al de Marathon des Sables, zwom het Kanaal over en beklom de Mont Blanc. Door de coronapandemie zat een nieuwe krachttoer in het buitenland - het aanvankelijke plan - er niet in, maar dat hield de ultrasporter dus niet tegen. De Bredenaar ging voor een extreme fietstocht in eigen land. Of beter: een tocht langs de Belgische grens. Via verschillende plekken die speciaal voor hem zijn, zoals Bütgenbach (waar Kamp Waes plaatsvond, red.) of locaties die hij tijdens zijn jeugd bezocht had.

Dit is met voorsprong één van de zotste dingen die ik ooit gedaan heb. Ik zal even tijd nodig hebben om dit allemaal te verwerken Matthieu Bonne

Dinsdagvoormiddag, rond de klok van 11, vertrok Bonne in Bredene en gisterochtend stapte hij daar om iets voor zes ‘s ochtends weer af. “Ik ben nog nooit zo vermoeid geweest. De laatste honderd kilometer had ik het knap lastig om wakker te blijven. Ik reed zelfs geen 20 kilometer per uur meer. Ik was op. Ik kon niet meer", aldus Bonne, die het wel heeft over een out-of-this-world experience. “Ik kan niet geloven dat het mij gelukt is. Dit voelt surreëel. Dit is met voorsprong één van de zotste dingen die ik ooit gedaan heb. Ik zal even tijd nodig hebben om dit allemaal te verwerken. Er is héél veel gebeurd tijdens dit avontuur. Ik heb mezelf gezien op een manier die ik nooit eerder had gezien.”