De strafste benen uit het wielerpeloton zijn terug: ‘Quadzilla’ wil slechtziende ploegmaat op tandem aan olympische medaille helpen ODBS

17 december 2019

09u04

Bron: Bild 0 Wielrennen En of de dijen van ‘Quadzilla’ nog indruk maken. Een foto op Instagram van de vleeshammen van Robert Förstemann (33), met omtrek van maar liefst 74 centimeter, maakten van de Duitser gisteren het trending verhaal op de Amerikaanse sociale nieuwswebsite Reddit Sports. Er is meer: Förstemann, die goed was voor brons in het baanwielrennen op de Olympische Spelen in Londen, wil er volgend jaar weer bij zijn in Tokio.

Bijna zeven jaar nadat hij hoge ogen gooide op de Spelen van 2012, weet Förstemann nog altijd te verbazen met benen die lijken opgetrokken te zijn uit gewapend beton. In het olympisch dorp in Londen, ging toen een foto van de dijen van Forstemann naast die van André Greipel viraal. ‘Quadzilla’ was geboren. En is niet van plan een stille dood te sterven: de baanwielrenner wil er volgend jaar weer bij zijn in Tokio. Dan wil hij op de Paralympische Spelen, waar er op een tandem gereden wordt, fungeren als piloot voor zijn ploegmaat Kai Kristian Kruse. Die is slechtziend. Kruse en Förstemann rijden de 1.000 meter en gaan voor niets minder dan een podiumplaats.

Vorige maand, op een internationale para-cyling wedstrijd in Manchester, scoorden ze punten die het duo dicht bij olympische kwalificatie bracht. En op het recente WK baanwielrennen, het ‘gewone’ evenement’, pakte hij met zijn Duitse ploegmakkers nog zilver. Voor Förstemann betekent dit een opmerkelijke comeback, nadat hij in januari op de Velodroom zwaar onderuit ging tijdens de Zesdaagse van Bremen. Met een snelheid van 70 km/u ging hij toen tegen het canvas, met een gebroken schouderblad, twee gebroken ribben en gebroken schouderbeen als resultaat. Hij belandde toen zelfs even op intensieve zorgen.

Maandenlang kon hij niet trainen, om in zijn race naar Tokio recent weer richting de gymzaal te trekken. En zijn dijen weer helemaal onder hoogspanning te krijgen. Vorig jaar legde Förstemann aan het magazine 'Men’s Health’ uit hoe hij dat voor elkaar krijgt. Weinig verrassend, overigens. Met zware sessies in de gymaal. “Een training bestaat uit een vijftiental squats (280 kilo), zo’n dertig deadlifts (240 kilo) en de nodige ‘bench press’-oefeningen.” Het resultaat: de meest excentrieke benen van het wielerpeloton. Daar is Förstemann best fier over. “Vooral omdat ik het gemaakt heb als baanwielrenner en geen bodybuilder ben. Ook mijn bijnaam eer ik. ‘Quadzilla’, dat ben ik en niemand anders.”