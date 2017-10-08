Ga naar de mobiele website
De Plus al op de terugweg naar België: "Enkel wat pijn aan zijn rechterbeen"

Wielrennen Laurens De Plus kan weer glimlachen na zijn hallucinante tuimpelperte in de Ronde van Lombardije. De jonge Belg van Quick.Step-Floors duikelde in de afdaling van de Muro di Sormano pardoes over de vangrail, gelukkig zonder gevolgen. Een kleine 24 uur na zijn val mag De Plus nuhet ziekenhuis in het Italiaanse Cantu alweer verlaten.

"Vanochtend werd hij overgebracht naar het teamhotel", laat Quick.Step-Floors weten. "Hij is nu op weg naar huis met het vliegtuig. Morgen ondergaat hij nog enkele onderzoeken in het ziekenhuis van Herentals. Maar hij voelt zich, gezien de omstandigheden, best wel goed. Hij heeft enkel een beetje last in zijn rechterbeen."

Lees ook: Zware tol voor Bakelants na val in ravijn: zeven gebroken ribben en twee gebroken ruggenwervels

