De Plus al op de terugweg naar België: "Enkel wat pijn aan zijn rechterbeen"
"Vanochtend werd hij overgebracht naar het teamhotel", laat Quick.Step-Floors weten. "Hij is nu op weg naar huis met het vliegtuig. Morgen ondergaat hij nog enkele onderzoeken in het ziekenhuis van Herentals. Maar hij voelt zich, gezien de omstandigheden, best wel goed. Hij heeft enkel een beetje last in zijn rechterbeen."
.@LaurensDePlus has left the Cantu hospital and is on his way to Belgium, where tomorrow he will undergo medical re-examination. pic.twitter.com/oYGk0lAABV link
Caduta terribile per Laurens De Plus al Giro di Lombardia: fortunatamente se la cava con una ferita alla gamba... #EurosportCICLISMO ¿¿¿¿ pic.twitter.com/ibo6wmdtfc link
