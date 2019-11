De Gendt en Wellens worden niet gespaard tijdens hun ‘Final Breakaway 2'

Our stage of today. 6 hours on the bike. 15 minutes of snow walking. Barstop in Albarracin. Arrived just before dark in our apartement where the nice lady left us some food to cook. More off-road tomorrow #TheFinalBreakaway2 ⁦@Tim_Wellens⁩ pic.twitter.com/IzZUATGHJH

Thomas De Gendt(@ DeGendtThomas)