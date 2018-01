De Gendt doet gooi naar zege, maar Porte is voor de vijfde(!) keer de beste in koninginnenrit Tour Down Under

🇦🇺 PORTE THE KING OF WILLUNGA AGAIN 🇦🇺



That's five in a row for @richie_porte!! What an effort, but it's not enough for the race lead as @darylimpey crosses in second 😲 Incredible finish!!#TDU pic.twitter.com/0uLlIDU0ee

Santos Tour Down Under 🐨🚴(@ tourdownunder)