Collega’s, fans en vrienden duimen voor Campenaerts

    • JH
  • Bron: Eigen berichtgeving
Victor Campenaerts.
Twitter Belgian Cycling Victor Campenaerts.
Wielrennen Vandaag is het eindelijk zo ver voor Victor Campenaerts: de dag waarop hij het werelduurrecord op zijn naam probeert te zetten. Om 18u Belgische tijd start de Antwerpenaar aan zijn missie. Zijn recordpoging wordt overal ter wereld op de voet gevolgd.

Aan de steun zal het voor Campenaerts allerminst liggen: naast zijn professionele begeleiders en familie ter plaatse kan onze landgenoot via de sociale media ook rekenen op steun van vrienden, wielercollega’s en fans over heel de wereld. Niet alleen binnen de eigen ploeg duimen ze voor Campenaerts, ook renners van andere teams zoals Oliver Naesen en Kenny De Ketele hopen dat de poging van de Lotto-Soudal-renner succesvol is. Natuurlijk kan zijn vriendin, zwemster Fanny Lecluyse, niet ontbreken.

