Collega’s, fans en vrienden duimen voor Campenaerts
Aan de steun zal het voor Campenaerts allerminst liggen: naast zijn professionele begeleiders en familie ter plaatse kan onze landgenoot via de sociale media ook rekenen op steun van vrienden, wielercollega’s en fans over heel de wereld. Niet alleen binnen de eigen ploeg duimen ze voor Campenaerts, ook renners van andere teams zoals Oliver Naesen en Kenny De Ketele hopen dat de poging van de Lotto-Soudal-renner succesvol is. Natuurlijk kan zijn vriendin, zwemster Fanny Lecluyse, niet ontbreken.
Campy moatje, you got this!!!#HourRecord pic.twitter.com/EjgA2RbwC5 link
To support @VCampenaerts on his mission to beat the hour record. I’ll send him an Y with extra carbs. #Victor2VictorY good luck pic.twitter.com/cCxmE9pBCK link
Let’s see who will be the closest. Comment the distance of @VCampenaerts i think he will beat it and get a distance of 57,156 link
Wishing this guy:arrow_down::arrow_down: all the best tomorrow for the @UCI_cycling world hour record! Good luck @VCampenaerts !!! #victor2victorY pic.twitter.com/eEO7IKfCo2 link
Today I am happy to be just KENN. I give my “Y” to Victor so he can cruise to victorY tonight in his hour record attempt! @VCampenaerts #victor2victory https://t.co/2VJ2kGY0eq link
This year my birthday turns into a birthda! Because I give the Y to @VCampenaerts! Good luck this evening! #Victor2VictorY link
Hola @VCampenaerts! link
You've got mail! 📨😉#Victor2VictorY #UCIHourRecord pic.twitter.com/6jf2Yd3itW
De #svennysacademy wenst @VCampenaerts een nieuwe werelduurrecord! pic.twitter.com/zBglYZY1bB link
Heey Victor 😘, link
Ik wou gewoon even zeggen ...#Victor2VictorY #youarethebest #beast #wealbelieveinyou #youaremadeforthis #mylove
Go Victor Campenaerts !!!! https://t.co/EteG4RNYhz via @YouTube
