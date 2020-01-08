Cofidis-renner raast tijdens afdaling roekeloos door bocht en ontsnapt aan drama: “Don’t try this at home” XC

08 januari 2020

06u52 0 Wielrennen Wielrenner Marco Mathis heeft zich publiekelijk geëxcuseerd, nadat hij in een afdaling op training nét naast een auto zoefde. “Excuses aan de chauffeur, die mogelijk geschrokken is.”

Marco Mathis trok vorige week met collega-profrenner Rick Zabel op pad voor een tocht in Mallorca. De zoon van wielerlegende Erik filmde de afdaling van Mathis, die de risico’s duidelijk niet schuwde. De 25-jarige Duitser vloog door een blinde bocht, waarna er een auto in tegenovergestelde richting kwam aangereden. Een frontale botsing leek in de maak, maar Mathis wist het voertuig nog nét te ontwijken. Zabel postte het filmpje online, met daarbij de tekst: “Don’t try this at home.”

Mathis, die als profwielrenner een voorbeeldfunctie heeft voor de jeugd, kreeg wat negatieve reacties en bood gisteren zijn excuses aan op sociale media. “Ik gebruikte de volledige rechterkant van de weg, en het zag er dichter uit dan het was. Maar ik wil toch mijn excuses aanbieden aan de chauffeur, die mogelijk geschrokken is. Ik wil jullie ook aanraden om niet te veel risico’s te nemen op training.”

Mathis werd in 2016 wereldkampioen tijdrijden bij de beloften. Nadien reed hij twee seizoenen bij Katusha, waarna de Duitser in 2019 de overstap maakte naar Cofidis. Zabel junior komt tegenwoordig uit voor Israël Start-Up Nation, de ploeg van Ben Hermans.

🗣️ Réponse de @MarcoMathis sur Instagram suite à la vidéo de son entraînement personnel posté dimanche par Rick Zabel. #RideSafe#CofidisMyTeam