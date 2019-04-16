Campenaerts in eerste reactie: “Nu pannenkoeken eten met Stig Broeckx!” DMM

16 april 2019

19u21

Bron: Sporza 54 Wielrennen Victor Campenaerts heeft het gedaan. Onze landgenoot stelde in Mexico het werelduurrecord van Bradley Wiggins scherper. Campenaerts legde in één uur 55,089 kilometer af. “Ik had een weddenschap met Stig Broeckx. Nu ga ik met hem een pannenkoek eten.”

Dat het verdomd lastig was. Eén uur zo hard mogelijk fietsen. In tegenstelling tot Eddy Merckx en Bradley Wiggins - die het achteraf vooral over de pijn hadden - wees Campenaerts naar Stig Broeckx. De voormalige renner van Lotto Soudal die bijna drie jaar geleden in coma belandde na een val in koers had met Campenaerts een weddenschap afgesloten. “Dit is fantastisch”, zei Campenaerts in een eerste reactie bij Sporza. “Vooral omdat Stig er voor een stuk aan vast hangt. Wij gaan pannenkoeken eten in Dessel! Dat moet er nu wel van af kunnen. En het zal er wellicht meer dan één zijn.”

Het verhaal van Campenaerts uur tegen de klok dan. Onze landgenoot begon sterk aan zijn werelduurrecordpoging, maar moest op het halfuur zijn tempo een klein beetje bijstellen. “Ik had echt een doel en dat was om het record van Wiggins te verbreken. Ik ging in het begin misschien iets te veel ‘full gazz from the beginning’. Halfweg voelde ik dat dat starttempo net iets te optimistisch was. Toen ik zag dat ik rondjes van 16,2 seconden draaide, groeide ik wel. Maar een uur heeft geen geheimen. Aan het eind slaat alles keihard terug. Dus bleef ik realistisch en nam ik net over halfweg wat gas terug.”

“Ik sta nu tussen de grootste renners in de geschiedenis”

Weer zijn tempo vinden dus, om op het laatste nog eens alles uit de tank te halen. “Op karakter kon ik in het slot nog een tweede keer versnellen. Mensen spraken over die magische grens van 55 kilometer. Je droomt daar zelf ook van en dan is het fantastisch dat je dat voelt aankomen. Dit is het hoogtepunt in mijn carrière en dat zal het wellicht ook voor altijd blijven. Ik sta nu tussen de allergrootste coureurs in de wielergeschiedenis”, aldus Campenaerts.

Tot slot ook nog het traditionele dankwoord. Ook dat deed Campenaerts op zijn eigen manier. “Ik moet veel mensen bedanken voor hun steun. Mijn team, vrienden, familie, mijn vriendin. Hier zijn er maar weinig fans, maar ik had dat zo gevraagd. Al mijn fans zitten vandaag in mijn supporterscafé. Zij mogen vanavond gratis bier drinken in café Mombasa in Borgerhout. Als je geen fan bent, kun je er gerust nog een worden”, besloot Campenaerts met een kwinkslag.