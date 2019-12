Bjorg Lambrecht krijgt ster in Noors stadje, waar hij enige profzege boekte

In August, Bjorg Lambrecht tragically passed away. To pay him tribute, a memory star will be placed in Egersund where he won his first and only pro race: stage 3 of @TourDesFjords 2018.



Tomorrow at 12pm a ceremony will be held in his honor.#ForBjorg | @Lotto_Soudal pic.twitter.com/UGmloZBE6o

Tour of Norway(@ tourofnorway)